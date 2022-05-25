× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Tea production dropped by 31m kilos in a year

By Nikko Tanui | May 25th 2022 | 1 min read
By Nikko Tanui | May 25th 2022
Workers pick tea using a picking machine at a farm in Kericho.[Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Tea production dropped in the country by 38 million kilogrammes in the past year, the tea agency has announced.

The Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) report blamed the reduction in production to climate change and revealed that the country produced 538m kg compared to the 570m kg recorded in 2020.

Peris Mudida, the board’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, said the lower production was experienced in the first eight months of the year and the delayed onset and poorly distributed rainfall during the short rainfall season.

“The rainfall was poor throughout the country, especially in the months and October and November and also in December over the western highlands of the country due to La Nina weather conditions,” she said.

The effects of adverse weather conditions were more pronounced in tea-growing areas within the East of Rift.

According to the TBK report released during the occasion to mark Word Tea celebrations held in Kericho, production within the region was lower by 21.46 million kg from 201.05 million kg recorded in 2020 to 179.59 million kg.

In the West of Rift, production dropped by 10.25m kg from 368.48m kg recorded in 2020 to 358.23m kg. Nonetheless, the auction prices improved from an average of $2.01 per kilogramme for the year 2020 to $2.10 per kilogram of tea. [Nikko Tanui]

“Smallholder sub-sector had significant improvement in average prices,” said Mudida.

