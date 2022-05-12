× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Communications Authority to audit telcos' systems in new SIM law

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | May 12th 2022 | 2 min read
By Frankline Sunday | May 12th 2022
BUSINESS

Communications Authority of Kenya headquarters in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) will now have the mandate to access the systems of mobile network operators to audit for compliance to SIM card registration laws. 

This is according to the draft Kenya Information and Communications (Registration of Telecommunications Service Subscribers) Regulations, 2022 that spell out requirements for mobile network operators and subscribers in the registration of SIM cards.

"A telecommunications operator shall grant the authority’s officers access to its systems, premises, facilities, files, records and other data to enable the authority inspect such systems, premises, facilities, files, records and other data for purposes of ensuring compliance with the Act and these Regulations," state the regulations. 

The regulation revokes the Kenya Information and Communications (Registration of Telecommunications Service Subscribers) Regulations, 2015 and lists documents and details operators will require from adults and minors seeking SIM card registration

READ MORE

These include a National ID card, waiting card, birth certificate, passport, foreign national certificate, refugee card or a CR 12 in the case of a corporate registration.

Registration officials will fill in the full name, child's name and age in the event of a minor, gender and current physical address including the county, estate and ward.

While the regulations do not mandate telcos to collect biometric data or photo IDs, the subscriber registration forms contain fields for filling in the type of bio-metric data collected. 

The new regulations also limit each subscriber to a maximum of 10 SIM cards and subscribers will now be able to report those suspected of registering their lines using false information.

If passed, individuals who suspect someone has provided false information during registration can report them to the authority and request the regulator to deactivate the subscriber.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
New tax move to drive illegal trade, lobbies warn Treasury
Manufacturers say proposals in Finance Bill could end up benefiting the black market.
Student housing drives up land prices in satellite towns
Students, the teaching fraternity, and ancillary services providers are looking for quality housing that will also reduce their transportation costs and commuting time.

MOST READ

6 skills every employee should learn
6 skills every employee should learn

WORK LIFE

By Tony Mbaya

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Electric vehicle manufacturers want tax cuts

By Frankline Sunday | 3 hours ago

Electric vehicle manufacturers want tax cuts
SGR beats pandemic blues as Metre Gauge roars back to life

By Macharia Kamau | 3 hours ago

SGR beats pandemic blues as Metre Gauge roars back to life
New tax move to drive illegal trade, lobbies warn Treasury

By Macharia Kamau | 3 hours ago

New tax move to drive illegal trade, lobbies warn Treasury
The tricks fraudsters use to dispossess you of your land

By Paul Ogemba | 7 hours ago

The tricks fraudsters use to dispossess you of your land
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC