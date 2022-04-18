× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Credit Bank, Kepsa CEOs named top 100 Africa women executives

BUSINESS
By James Wanzala | Apr 18th 2022 | 2 min read
By James Wanzala | April 18th 2022
BUSINESS
Global chairman, Kenya Diaspora Association Shem Ochuodho and Credit Bank chief executive officer Ms Betty Korir. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Credit Bank Chief Executive Officer Ms Betty Korir has been named among the Kenyan executives who made it to the list of the top 100 women CEOs in Africa.

Ms Korir was ranked position 15 in a list dominated by top-performing peers from West Africa, followed by East Africa.

She, alongside 10 other CEOs from Kenya, made it from an initial list of 600 CEOs from across the continent.

Others were Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) Chief Executive Carole Kariuki who was ranked position 18, Microsoft Country Manager for Kenya Kendi Nderitu (47), Multichoice Kenya CEO Nancy Matimu (65) and, KenGen Chief Executive Rebecca Miano (85).

The CEOs represent 21 nationalities and the same number of sectors that continue to excel in Africa and beyond.

READ MORE

Executives within the banking and financial services sector dominated the list, with 31 positions contributing to nearly a third of the ranking. The list is drawn from CEOs heading corporates in mining, finance, telecommunications, technology and hospitality.

“At a time of great uncertainty across all sectors of the economy, I am humbled to be among the recognised women leaders who continue to demonstrate that agility and adaptability remain key for any business to survive and thrive,” said Ms Korir.

This is the second edition of the annual ranking carried out by Reset Global People in partnership with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office in the office of the President of Ghana and Advance Media.

Kenya has outperformed the global average of female board directors, which now stands at 36 per cent, according to the 2021 Board Diversity and Inclusion survey report.

The global average is at 23.3 per cent.

Ruto and Raila oppose IMF push for 16pc tax on bread and flour
Both presidential hopefuls have vowed to shoot down proposals in the Budget introducing 16 per cent VAT on flour-based products.
State unveils Sh585b ICT spending plan
About Sh17.3 billion will be required this year alone for the digitisation of government records and the building of the information technology infrastructure.

