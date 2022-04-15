× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Water refill vendors now sue taxman over excise duty

BUSINESS
By Kamau Muthoni | Apr 15th 2022 | 2 min read
By Kamau Muthoni | April 15th 2022
BUSINESS
Times Tower building in Nairobi which hosts Kenya Revenue Authority offices. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Water vendors have sued the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in battle over excise duty levied on water refills.

The petitioners, led by Ms Faith Kamau and Ms Esther Kwamboka, argue that it is illegal for KRA to demand tax from vendors since refilling water is not a manufacturing process.

“Classifying water refilling as manufacturing subject to the imposition of excise duty under Section 5 of the Excise Duty Act is unlawful and contravenes the provisions of Article 201(b)(i) and 210 (1) of the Constitution; and as such null and void ab initio,” the vendors’ court papers filed before High Court judge James Makau read.

KRA issued a notice in 2020 to water re-fillers: “KRA wishes to remind all persons who are engaged in the business of bottling (including through refilling) or packaging water that they are required to obtain an excise licence from KRA and also charge and remit excise duty as required by the law.”

It said: “They are required to affix excise stamps on each bottle that has been refilled or packaged.”

READ MORE

At the heart of the dispute were home and office users who use dispensers and vendors who sell water using ATMs. In court, the vendors claim that KRA officials have carted away their machines and limited their right to earn a living.

Water Bottlers Association of Kenya had initially opposed the imposition of excise tax, arguing that its members were majorly small and medium enterprises. They wanted KRA to look into the model of refilling and accommodate it in the Excisable Goods Management System.

Justice Makau heard that the vendors were paying double tax, as they were required to apply for licences and excise stamps to run water refill shops.

The petitioners say it is impossible to pass taxes to consumers and make a profit if the demands by KRA are to be allowed. They want the court to bar KRA from demanding water re-fillers to obtain an excise licence to operate a water refill.

A consumer ought to pay at least Sh6.03 for a bottle of water. KRA’s targeted at least Sh3.6 billion from the water excise tax. According to the petitioners, they also pay taxes to get water from water processing companies. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Demand for electric cars rises amid high cost of fuel
As the country continues to record high prices of fuel, demand for electric vehicles is on the rise, with projections that the numbers could double by the end of the year.
Rubis Energy denies CEO was deported
Rubis Energy CEO Jean-Christian Bergeron was reportedly deported from the country on Wednesday night

MOST READ

Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre
Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau and Grace Ng'ang'a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mumias Sugar lease deal turns sour for Ugandan miller Sarrai

By Paul Ogemba | 27 minutes ago

Mumias Sugar lease deal turns sour for Ugandan miller Sarrai
Former Family Bank boss to know fate on NYS scam

By Dominic Omondi | 27 minutes ago

Former Family Bank boss to know fate on NYS scam
Demand for electric cars rises amid high cost of fuel

By Antony Gitonga | 27 minutes ago

Demand for electric cars rises amid high cost of fuel
Rubis Energy denies CEO was deported

By Fred Kagonye | 2 hours ago

Rubis Energy denies CEO was deported
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC