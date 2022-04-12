× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fuel shortage persists across the country despite State assurances

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | Apr 12th 2022 | 3 min read
By Macharia Kamau | April 12th 2022
BUSINESS
Fuel shortage is now in its second week in Nairobi but has lasted longer in towns in North Rift and Western Kenya. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Long queues leading to petrol stations persisted this week as motorists searched for fuel. This is despite the assurances by the Petroleum Ministry last week that there is adequate fuel in the country.

The State had said the situation would have normalised by now.

Fuel supply in the country appeared to normalise towards the end of last week, with most of the retail stations reporting adequate stocks but a different scenario was unfolding yesterday. Stations reported dry pumps all over again.

The outlets that had fuel were characterised by long queues and limited how much fuel a motorist could buy at a go, many of them at Sh1,000 worth of fuel.

The fuel shortage this week is despite an assurance by Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau last week that the shortages then were temporary due to people reacting to news of shortages.

READ MORE

In several interviews, the PS said the supply situation would have normalised by mid-last week. “This is a run on the stations. Supply is not the issue… it will go back to normal by Wednesday (last week),” said Mr Kamau last week but was unavailable for comment yesterday.

The shortage is now in its second week in Nairobi but has lasted longer in towns in North Rift and Western Kenya. The scarcity is now spawning a black market as consumers get desperate, going to any lengths to get fuel.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority last week threatened to punish rogue oil marketers who have been withholding products from the market.

It also cautioned marketers from selling fuel above the maximum prices it sets on the 14th of every, which has been rampant, especially among petrol stations owned by small oil marketing companies.

Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) said the lack of petroleum products at the retail outlets was a show of failure among government institutions, especially Epra.

“This has exposed the soft underbelly of the regulator. If the OMCs (oil marketing companies) are picking products from the depots, the regulator should be able to tell where they are offloading and why there are no products at the petrol stations,” said Cofek Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro, adding that the shortages are now creating a black market.

“It appears the OMCs that are able to get fuel at the depots are offloading it to the black market. You will find fuel at a few small retail outlets at a higher rate but then at the petrol stations franchised by the major OMCs that have to stick to the Epra prices, you will find long queues and within no time, you are told that it is overcome.”

In its statement last week, Epra acknowledged that oil marketers have been withholding products from the market as they pushed for payment of their dues by the government for keeping fuel prices in the country stable.

Mr Mutoro said the regulator should have acted since the law is clear on issues such as hoarding, selling fuel above the maximum prices and even acting in a manner that might lead to economic sabotage.

The shortage was initially due to a protest by major oil marketing companies, complaining that the government has been delaying refunding the margins that the firms have to undergo at the retail in a bid to keep prices stable.

PS Kamau said the government owed the marketers between Sh13 billion and Sh15 billion as of Monday last week.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Vehicles, houses top Sh263 million Stanbic Bank asset auctions
The value of seizures for assets such as saloon vehicles rose 21 to Sh210 million.
Co-op subsidiary tops fund managers on NSSF 'sweet' deal
The 50 per cent jump was the fastest among the top five fund managers, highlighting the significance of the NSSF deal.

MOST READ

Why prices of essential commodities are not falling anytime soon
Why prices of essential commodities are not falling anytime soon

OPINION

By David Kabata

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Key takeaways for fashion industry from pandemic

By Christine-Ann McCreath | 40 minutes ago

Key takeaways for fashion industry from pandemic
SA dairy farmers eye carbon credits while curbing emissions

By Reuters | 40 minutes ago

SA dairy farmers eye carbon credits while curbing emissions
Treasury cuts red tape in fresh bid to tap PPPs

By Macharia Kamau | 40 minutes ago

Treasury cuts red tape in fresh bid to tap PPPs
Family Bank gets Sh1.5b guarantee for MSMEs loans

By Peter Theuri | 40 minutes ago

Family Bank gets Sh1.5b guarantee for MSMEs loans
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC