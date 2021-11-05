KRA nets Sh154b in October, surpasses its 4-month target
BUSINESS
By Patrick Alushula | November 5th 2021
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has surpassed its tax collection target in the four months to October by Sh27.09 billion, on the back of recovering economy.
The taxman collected Sh631.03 billion between July and October, against a target of Sh603.94 billion - translating to a performance rate of 104.5 per cent.
The latest collections are 28.5 per cent above the Sh491.84 billion collected in a similar period last year, as coronavirus-induced economic hardships such as salary cuts and layoffs cut revenue collections.
READ MORE
Covid-19: 46 recover as 76 test positive
Kenya receives Sh400 million for syringe manufacturing
Give Caesar what is to Caesar's, KRA tells judge in tax dispute
Covid-19:Positivity rate at 2.7 per cent as 149 test positive
Major tax heads including customs and border control, domestic taxes and pay as you earn (PAYE) have surpassed targets. KRA said yesterday it netted Sh154.38 billion in October against the target of Sh142.38 billion. This places it on course to meet the Sh1.78 trillion target by end of June next year.
“The sustained strong performance is a reflection of the improving global economic environment as well as the implementation of revenue enhancement initiatives by the Authority,” said KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu in a statement.
October becomes the fourth straight month for KRA to surpass its target, coming on the back of improving the macro-economic environment, relaxed Covid-19 containment measures and enhanced compliance measures.
KRA collections for the first quarter to September of this year hit Sh476.65 billion against the target of Sh461.65 billion.
July collections were Sh152.85 billion while August and September collections were Sh138.91 billion and Sh184.87 billion respectively.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece
HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses
KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)
What to do when your phone is stolenWith advanced technology, the pain has been eased and a victim can remotely clear his or her phone to prevent the intrusion of privacy.
E4Impact initiative: Giving small business more than just a chanceE4Impact is an initiative started to train impact entrepreneurs in Africa, funded by The European Union, French Embassy and other partners.
MOST READ
Why land in Donholm, Ruaka is the most expensive in Nairobi
REAL ESTATE
- CS Mucheru: We cannot punish Safaricom for being successful
NEWS
- Smugglers make a killing as honest traders suffer
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Anne Atieno
- Telkom eyes 2,000 data sites with Sh1b capital investment
SCI & TECH
- Safaricom defends its dominant market share
BUSINESS
- Expressway set to open for motorists in April next year
NEWS