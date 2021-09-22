× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State projects push up cement consumption

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | September 22nd 2021

A section of JKIA-Westlands Expressway under construction. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Huge road projects during the Covid-19 pandemic period helped push up cement consumption to a record high of 4.1 million tonnes in the first seven months of this year, official data shows.

The Sh70 billion JKIA-Westlands Expressway is one of the projects that have absorbed truckloads of cement in a period when economic activities were generally muted.

Even at the height of the pandemic last year, consumption of cement hit a high of 3.25 million tonnes buoyed by mega projects such as the expressway, which is being built by China Road and Bridge Corporation.

Cement consumption in the last five years to 2019 averaged 2.9 million tonnes.

READ MORE

 Youth avoid vaccine for fear of infertility and altered menses

 Eating at funerals increasing cases of Covid-19

 Pandemic drives more women to prostitution in Kisii

 How pandemic reduced Heathrow Airport activities

Building and construction was one of the sectors that carried much of the weight during the pandemic last year, increasing at a significant rate of 11.8 per cent, one of the fastest growths in recent years.

“The accelerated growth was attributed to the continued investments in road infrastructure by the government and expanded construction in the housing sub-sector,” said the Economic Survey 2021.

The growth was further supported by the ongoing rehabilitation of the metre-gauge railway.

The survey noted that cement consumption increased by 23.3 per cent from 5.93 million tonnes in 2019 to 7.312.7 million tonnes in 2020.

The number of residential buildings completed by the State Department for Housing during 2020 were 2,332 units while 2,032 units were under construction.

Importation of timber and wood products, bitumen and cement, construction related materials, increased by 69.6, 15.2 and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

[email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

Property Report: Real Estate Market records Mild dip amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 BRIEFING: Kenya reports 22 new cases, 3 recoveries, 1 death today

Section of Nairobi clergy appeal to Gov't to allow re-opening of churches

Share this story
State seeks powers to snoop on suspected money launderers
People suspected of engaging in financial crime and money laundering will have their communication intercepted and recorded.
How retired couple built a business empire in a Siaya village
Aggrey and Beatrice Ochieng decided to build a residential home in their rural village and wanted something to keep them busy.

MOST READ

End of an era as Double M buses face auctioneer's hammer
End of an era as Double M buses face auctioneer's hammer

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
State seeks powers to snoop on suspected money launderers

By Frankline Sunday | 9 minutes ago

State seeks powers to snoop on suspected money launderers
End of an era as Double M buses face auctioneer's hammer

By Dominic Omondi | 14 minutes ago

End of an era as Double M buses face auctioneer's hammer
How retired couple built a business empire in a Siaya village

By Isaiah Gwengi | 15 minutes ago

How retired couple built a business empire in a Siaya village
Sweet profits from bees made me quit a stable government job

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | 39 minutes ago

Sweet profits from bees made me quit a stable government job
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC