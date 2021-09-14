× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Motorists to pay more at the pump in new EPRA review

BUSINESS
By Winfrey Owino | September 14th 2021

The retail cost of fuel has increased to a historic high after the Kenyan Government dropped subsidies.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced the unprecedented rise of fuel prices on Tuesday, September 14.

Consequently, a litre of petrol will go up by Sh7.58, diesel Sh7.94 and kerosene – the most affected commodity – Sh12.97.

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol will now retail at Sh134.72, diesel at Sh115.6 and kerosene at Sh110.81.

READ MORE

 Pain as petrol prices jump to historic high

 Cricket: Nairobi set for epic clash against Kisumu as both sides bolster squads for NCL T20 Tournament

 Naivasha residents want footbridges along Nairobi-Nakuru highway to curb road accidents

 Battle between Nairobi city authorities and hawkers dates back to the 40s

EPRA says the new prices are inclusive of the eight per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) and the revised rates of the excise duty tax imposed on imported goods.

The changes came a month after fuel prices remained unchanged as the government retained subsidies on petroleum products despite higher crude oil prices and a weaker shilling, which resulted in the cost of importing petroleum products going up in July.

The new review lasts one month, starting September 15 to October 14, 2021.

RELATED VIDEOS

KENHA urges Kenyans plying the Nairobi-Nakuru highway to use alternative routes

Nairobi residents decry over Central Business District mugging, they want the police to intervene

Nguvu za KANU: Tawi la Nairobi la Kanu lakutana kujadili mikakati watakayotumia 2022

Share this story
Talent Soko takes the hassle out of job hunting
A group of young Kenyans have developed an app that they hope will help connect more Kenyans to jobs via a mobile application.
Costly sukuma wiki lightens wallets in poor households
Economic data shows price rose by 11 per cent last year amid supply disruptions due to Covid-19.

MOST READ

Motorists to pay more at the pump in new EPRA review
Motorists to pay more at the pump in new EPRA review

BUSINESS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Four creative ways to attract customers

By Pauline Muindi | 24 minutes ago

Four creative ways to attract customers
‘Buy goods and services’ isn't just an M-Pesa icon, it's more

By XN Iraki | 24 minutes ago

‘Buy goods and services’ isn't just an M-Pesa icon, it's more
The digital trends shaping your business

By Wainaina Wambu | 2 hours ago

The digital trends shaping your business
Taxes affecting small business owners

By Moses Omusolo | 2 hours ago

Taxes affecting small business owners
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC