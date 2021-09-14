Motorists to pay more at the pump in new EPRA review

The retail cost of fuel has increased to a historic high after the Kenyan Government dropped subsidies.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced the unprecedented rise of fuel prices on Tuesday, September 14.

Consequently, a litre of petrol will go up by Sh7.58, diesel Sh7.94 and kerosene – the most affected commodity – Sh12.97.

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol will now retail at Sh134.72, diesel at Sh115.6 and kerosene at Sh110.81.

EPRA says the new prices are inclusive of the eight per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) and the revised rates of the excise duty tax imposed on imported goods.

The changes came a month after fuel prices remained unchanged as the government retained subsidies on petroleum products despite higher crude oil prices and a weaker shilling, which resulted in the cost of importing petroleum products going up in July.

The new review lasts one month, starting September 15 to October 14, 2021.

