× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pensioners risk losing Sh1.6b at NSSF, says Auditor General

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | September 8th 2021

The Auditor-General has flagged about Sh1.58 billion that pensioners are at risk of losing at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

While refusing to give the NSSF’s financial statement a clean bill of health, Auditor General Nancy Gathungu said over Sh890 million had been invested in Imperial Bank and Chase Bank which collapsed.

Moreover, the pension fund was also fingered for not giving a convincing explanation on the accuracy cash and bank balance of Sh419 million.

Ms Gathungu also flagged Sh269.4 million that NSSF was supposed to pay out to members but overstayed in its books as payables and accruals.

READ MORE

 Counties reject bid by State to run Sh60b pension fund

 Siaya County did not remit millions of workers' statutory deductions

 Regulators squabble over Imperial Bank Sh2b bond as investors stew

 Poll jitters push pension funds to keep Sh1.14 trillion in 'safe assets'

“It was not clear why the returned benefits have been outstanding for a long time without being investigated or beneficiaries identified, paid and cleared from the system,” said Gathungu.

The audit was for the financial year ending June 2019. The Auditor-General also revisited NSSF’s controversial investments, including the Sh126 million land in Mavoko, the apartments in Kisumu’s Milimani area and the land in Tassia along Outer-ring Road in Nairobi.

NSSF’s four fund managers had also put Sh666.9 million in corporate bonds in Imperial Bank and Chase Bank, but the lenders went down with the money.

A five-year, three months fixed bond worth Sh132.2 million was held by Imperial Bank but the bank was placed under receivership while Sh534.7 million was held in Chase Bank.

“In the circumstances, the realisation of the investment in corporate bonds amounting to Sh666.9 million invested by the fund managers could not be ascertained and members’ contributions are at risk of being lost,” noted the Auditor General.

NSSF’s total investment in corporate bonds was Sh7.8 billion. Another Sh223.1 billion was held in fixed deposit accounts at the two lenders. Initially, the pension fund had put Sh70 million and Sh259.5 million in Chase Bank and Imperial Bank respectively.

These investments were to mature between December 2015 and May 2016, respectively. “This, however, and as previously reported, did not materialise since both Chase Bank and Imperial Bank were placed under statutory management by the Central Bank of Kenya,” said Gathungu.

Ms Gathungu also questioned how Sh373 million left the clearing accounts where employers contributions are put to the member’s accounts for benefits payment. “Management has not provided explanations for failure to reconcile and post the amounts to the respective member’s accounts,” said Gathungu.

Ms Gathungu revisited the irregular disposal of undeveloped land in Mavoko in which the NSSF sold to AMS Properties at Sh126 million on November 21, 2011. But a decade later, NSSF has only been paid Sh12.6 million or 10 per cent of the value of the property by AMS Properties. The balance of Sh113.4 million was to be paid within three months.

Gathungu said that the contract has not been terminated by NSSF management since the delay in completing the conveyance process was caused by a dispute over the physical location of the plot involving the fund and other parties who claimed ownership documents of the land.

“The fund management has adequately explained why it has taken a long to resolve the disputes on the plot and what legal action has been taken to resolve the matter.” Other properties in dispute include Tassia I and Tasia II which the Fund bought for Sh2.2 billion. 

[email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

Chase bank set to reopen

COTU wants suspended NSSF boss Richard Langat prosecuted over controversial Tassia ii project

IMPERIAL BANK UPDATE: Depositors of Imperial Bank begin the process of recovering their money

Share this story
How small loans are transforming businesses in Kenya's informal markets
For a visionary entrepreneur, there’s no capital too little to take their business to the next level.
High cost of feeds drives farmers out of dairy and poultry business
This high cost, combined with cheap imports have made business for farmers untenable.

MOST READ

Nairobi, the city where breathing doesn’t come easy
Nairobi, the city where breathing doesn’t come easy

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By XN Iraki

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
High cost of feeds drives farmers out of dairy and poultry business

By Graham Kajilwa | 24 minutes ago

High cost of feeds drives farmers out of dairy and poultry business
How small loans are transforming businesses in Kenya's informal markets

By Wainaina Wambu | 8 hours ago

How small loans are transforming businesses in Kenya's informal markets
Condor set to resume flights to the Coast

By Philip Mwakio | 23 hours ago

Condor set to resume flights to the Coast
Plumbing: The heartbeat of embedded finance

By Efayomi Carr | 1 day ago

Plumbing: The heartbeat of embedded finance
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC