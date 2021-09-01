Future of jobs: Why you may need new skills
BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | September 1st 2021
Re-skilling and re-training of workers in Africa has the potential of unlocking new job opportunities and safeguard existing ones.
It was noted in an ongoing technical and vocational education training conference that due to technology, jobs in the continent are being rendered obsolete.
Ms Olga Striestka-Ilina, Head of Skills Strategies for Future Labour Markets, International Labour Organisation(ILO), described skills as a moving target that keeps slipping off.
“Access to jobs is not by default but happens if there is a level of training(to match) and access those jobs,” she said during the Commonwealth Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa (CAPA)-Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa(ATUPA) International Conference.
READ MORE
College without facilities plans to receive first batch of students
Communication skills essential to holistic learning
What should be done to fully strengthen technical education
The theme of the conference is ‘The future of jobs: Training, workforce development and re-skilling Africa’.
Capa-Atupa chair Prof Laila Abubakar who is also the Vice-Chancellor Technical University of Mombasa said Kenya has taken lead in TVET education and cited implementation of the competency-based curriculum.
“This is to prepare learners to acquire skills as they move up-secondary education so that when they get to university, we will not have half baked graduates,” she said.
Prof Abubakar said Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated a rapid change in skills and disrupted almost every sector which presents the need to invest in future jobs.
“Jobs are changing and other jobs are emerging. We hope this discussion will form a basis for other sessions,” said Jahou Faal CAPA-ATUPA secretary general.
The conference brings together academicians and other experts from the continent and beyond among them China, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.
The conference also saw the official launch of ATUPA as the Pan-African organisation for TVET bodies in the continent a rebrand from CAPA.
Prof Sarah Anyang, Commissioner Education Science Technology and Innovation, African Union Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia said the continent is at the centre of the technology revolution which threatens to replace part of the labour force.
She said as a result some roles are becoming redundant.
“Employers are no longer interested in certificates but skills and competencies,” she said.
She said the private sector has an important role to help alleviate skills mismatch. The governments as well should invest in the same.
Anyang said TVET training is the best way to innovate in the changing skills market.
Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) executive director Jacqueline Mugo said: “TVET is useful to skilling and reskilling as a private sector need employees who can adapt to changes.”
RELATED VIDEOS
Fake Jobs Syndicate: Senior Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga, also known as ‘Nasra’ surrenders to DCI
Makuu Leo 18/04/2016: Ajira binafsi - Ubunifu katika kutafuta ajira
DARING ABROAD: Dorine Akinyi (Mama Radiator) in Lumbashi, DRC 17th Mach 2016
State issues Sh75b bond crowding out private sectorThe Government is offering an infrastructure bond of Sh75 billion next month amidst fears it is crowding out the private sector from the credit market
The teacher behind Sh3 million USB cable factory in KirinyagaAntony Muthungu, a graduate of Karatina University, has never set a foot in a class to pursue his teaching career thanks to his industrial start...
MOST READ
County workers oppose bid to take over pension fund
NEWS
- Counties splash billions on staff as projects are starved of cash
NEWS
- Why C-suit jobs require more than technical skill
WORK LIFE
- Jubilee profit up 146 per cent on unit’s sale
MONEY & MARKET
- Anger over sewer charges in Kakamega
BUSINESS
- U.S. says war in Ethiopia's north could affect trade benefits
BUSINESS
By Reuters