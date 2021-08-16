× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tribunal slaps State firm with Sh643m tax bill

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | August 16th 2021

A section of the stalled Itare Dam project in Kuresoi South Nakuru county.[Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

A government agency has been slapped with a Sh643.4 million tax bill for two multibillion-shilling dams, including the stalled Itare one in Nakuru. 

The Tax Appeals Tribunal directed the Central Rift Valley Water Development Agency under the Ministry of Water to pay the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner of Domestic Taxes withholding tax for payment of services done on the two projects valued at Sh562.5 million, plus interest and penalties.

This is for the payment of services rendered by Italy’s CMC Di Ravenna and Belgium’s Aspen International SPRL for the construction of Itare Dam and Sabor-Iten Tambach Water Supply Project respectively.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

READ MORE

 Reprieve for KBL as Tusker Cider spared heavy taxation

 Court allows KRA to collect Sh643m from dams agency

 KRA chokes Keroche over Sh9b tax bill

 Sh9b tax dispute should not bring Keroche Breweries to its knees

The tribunal found that the contract between the water agency and the two contractors did not exempt the latter from withholding tax, but only customs and value-added tax (VAT).

“Accordingly, we find that the argument by the appellant (Central Rift Valley Water Development Agency) was exempt from withholding tax is baseless and unfounded as the only exemptions granted from the evidence before us are in respect of VAT and customs duty,” said the five-bench tribunal in a ruling made on June 4, 2021.

The water agency had appealed against KRA’s assessment that they pay Sh643 million, which they should have withheld for payment to the two contractors. The agency argued that it was condemned unheard and that it was their contractor’s parent company that made payments.

It is an argument that the tribunal rejected, noting that as the employer of the two contractors, the agency was responsible for preparing payment certificates and as such, was also to withhold the money to be remitted to KRA.

“The appellant was bound to withhold taxes due on account of the contractor even if the contractor had not been paid as at that time because the obligation to make payment had arisen,” the tribunal ruled.

CMC Di Ravenna clinched the tender to build the Sh35 billion Itare Dam in 2014, with the works projected to end in 2020.

Actual works at the dam started in 2017 and are yet to be completed.

The Sabor-Iten Project was signed on December 19, 2012, between Central Rift Valley Water Development Agency and the contractor Aspac International.

In October, the following year, Treasury signed a financing agreement with Belfius Bank of Belgium for the implementation of the project.

The law requires that persons who are not permanent residents of Kenya be subjected to a withholding tax on management, professional and training fees at 20 per cent

RELATED VIDEOS

Residents of Nakuru to wait longer before they can enjoy water supply from the Itare dam project

Water and irrigation CS grilled by DCI over sh.19 billion Itare dam scandal

SAKATA YA ITARE: Waziri Chelugui ahojiwa kwa zaidi ya saa tano kwenye makao makuu ya DCI

Share this story
Graft cases to go up in election year, says DPP
Haji says criminals find it easier to commit crime during transition in government increasing workload of his office, entire criminal justice system.
Taxman defies Covid blues to collect a record Sh122b in July
This was an increase of almost a third from the Sh94.4 billion that KRA collected in the first month of the financial year ending June 2020.

MOST READ

Healthcare boom draws private players to city, town estates
Healthcare boom draws private players to city, town estates

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Digital educators champion STEM training

By Brian George | 1 hour ago

Digital educators champion STEM training
What it takes to run a pastry business

By Vivianne Wandera | 2 hours ago

What it takes to run a pastry business
Co-operative Bank launches 'pay by link' solution for small businesses

By Co-op Bank | 2 hours ago

Co-operative Bank launches 'pay by link' solution for small businesses
How fight against brokers inspired couple’s milling business

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | 4 hours ago

How fight against brokers inspired couple’s milling business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC