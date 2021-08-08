× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Four suspects in Sh944m land forgery case charged afresh

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | August 8th 2021

Members of Sowesava self-help group Patrobas Odoyo Awino, former chief Alexander Hoops Shihemi, Peter Njoroge Kanika and Peter Gitau Muiruri at Milimani law courts when they took plea a fresh on a consolidated charge sheet over forgery of land allotment letter, lease and Title deed of a parcel of land measuring 11.8 acres situated at Donholm area.[Collins Kweyu,Standard]

Four suspects of a self-styled self-help group have been charged afresh over a Sh944 million land fraud criminal case in Nairobi’s Donholm estate.

The four who include a former Kayole chief, Alexander Hoops, Patrobas Awino, Peter Gitau and Peter Njoroge are expected to answer to five counts of forgery and land fraud consolidated.

They are accused of forging a title deed, a lease and an allotment letter.

The Director of Public Prosecutions through State Counsel Anderson Gikunda told Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku that the charge sheet against the four was ready after the High Court scuttled an attempt by Awino to have their prosecution stopped.

 Kajiado businessman in court over land fraud

 Buyer, Sacco lose Sh13 million for irregular land deal

 Construction of Outer Ring Road yet to start, nine months after ground breaking

 We suffer because we've lowered the bar

In the first count, they are accused with intent to defraud Gidjoy Investment Ltd of 11.8 acres of land in Donholm, they made a false allotment letter purporting it to be genuine and issued by a lands administration officer.

Forging a lease

The disputed parcel of land is formerly Nairobi /block 82/7333 now part of the amalgamation of other parcels valued at Sh944 million.

They also face a second count of forging a lease purportedly signed by Ms Rosemary Ngong’a, a land Registrar on unknown dates within the country.

They further face a third count of forging a title deed with intent to defraud Gidjoy Investment Ltd by forging a title deed purportedly issued by Ngong’a, a Ministry of Lands official.

The court also heard that the four forged a lease document purportedly signed and stamped by Ngarua Kamau & Kamau advocates.

The accused persons further conspired to defraud Gidjoy Investments limited by falsely pretending that they had a genuine title dated November 28, 2001, issued and signed by Rosemary Ngong’a a land registrar.

They denied the charges and through their lawyer, Emily Nyongesa, asked for lenient bond terms.

However, the prosecution insisted that the same bond terms be retained which had been given to Peter Gitau and Peter Njoroge who were charged in 2019.

Cash bail

Nyongesa also asked for witness statements from the prosecution.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku released them on a cash bail of Sh1 million or a bond of Sh2 million each.

Mutuku told Hoops and Awino that they will have to remain in custody until their bond terms are processed. “You will have to remain in custody until your bond terms are processed,” she said.

The matter will be mentioned on August 19, 2021, for pretrial directions.

Last month, a constitutional court threw out an application by Awino saying that he was using the case to stall the prosecution of the multimillion fraud case.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watu 11 wafa katika ajali ya Eldama Ravine

Mzozo wa ardhi katika eneo la Mtwapa

Shule nyingi katika Kaunti ya Kajiado hazina vyeti vya ardhi

Understanding cyber threats, vulnerabilities and security risks
Businesses must have a clear understanding of the threats, their vulnerabilities and information security risks to better protect their data.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique's house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique's house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
Linking SGR to old railway will spur economic growth of the region

By Virginia Munyao | 1 hour ago

Linking SGR to old railway will spur economic growth of the region
Six things to know about the future of skills and learning

By World Economic Forum | 1 hour ago

Six things to know about the future of skills and learning
Why 'video call fatigue' might be making you tired during lockdown

By World Economic Forum | 1 hour ago

Why 'video call fatigue' might be making you tired during lockdown
The secret of productivity growth is not technology

By World Economic Forum | 1 hour ago

The secret of productivity growth is not technology
