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KenGen CEO Peter Njenga, General Manager David Mwangi and Presiding Chairperson Frank Konuche during the Annual General Meeting in Nairobi on October 29, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) is gearing up to host the third edition of the Sustainable Energy Conference 2026 from November 24 to 27, 2026, alongside partner Kaishan Group's development of an $800 million (Sh104 billion) green fertiliser plant at the Olkaria Green Energy Park

The park is powered by 165 megawatts of geothermal energy and poised to create more than 2,000 jobs.

KenGen has so far secured 13 corporate partnerships for the Sustainable Energy Conference (SEC) 2026, strengthening private-sector participation ahead of the four-day international gathering.

The three-day event, held at the Geothermal Spa in Olkaria, Naivasha, brings together energy leaders, policymakers, financiers, and industry players from across the world to advance Africa's green energy transition under the theme, Powering Africa's Green Industrial Revolution.

The partners include KCB Group, Radio Africa Group, Sun King, Stanbic Bank, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Geothermal Development Company, Kaishan Group, Cooperative Bank Kenya, Equity Bank Kenya, NCBA Group, Kipchimchim Group, WTS Energy and Brands and Beyond.

Speaking during the partnership signing yesterday, KenGen chief executive Peter Njenga said the growing partnerships reflected increasing confidence in the green energy space presented by Africa's clean energy transition.

"We are at a very crucial juncture in the energy sector, where we are expanding to cleaner energy against growing demand. These partnerships bring together complementary expertise, capital and technology that are essential to accelerating geothermal development and strengthening Africa's energy future," he said.

"Through this collaboration, we are creating a platform for industry players to share knowledge, explore investment opportunities and translate the continent's vast clean energy potential into tangible economic and development outcomes."

According to the industry, SEC 2026 is expected to attract 1,500 delegates from more than 80 countries, including 200 investors and 40 financiers.

The conference will provide a platform for investment mobilisation, project development, financing partnerships and engagement across the renewable energy value chain.

The forum will be held against an expanding renewable energy investment pipeline, targeting 5,540 megawatts of additional renewable energy capacity by 2034.

The immediate development programme includes about 250 megawatts expected on the grid by 2027, incorporating a 100-megawatt battery energy storage system.

The Olkaria Green Energy Park, which has attracted five investors across sectors including fertiliser manufacturing, steel fabrication and fish feed production, will also feature prominently in discussions on industrial investment opportunities.

The partnerships bring together expertise in geothermal development, regulation, financial services, industrial investment, energy access and technical skills.

Stakeholders at SEC 2026 will undertake a clean-up exercise on Tuesday 24th at Naivasha Town, followed by the official opening of the Conference by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

Additionally, KenGen will partner with its employees, partners and Naivasha residents in the town clean-up exercise on November 24.

The conference will feature panel and plenary sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by power plant tours and a golf event on Friday and Saturday, respectively.