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Egware Museum patron Prof Bitange Ndemo during the Egware Museum Imara breakfast meeting in Nairobi on November 17 2026. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Kenya is seeking to turn traditional craftsmanship into a major driver of economic growth by attracting investment into cultural enterprises, expanding market access and creating sustainable livelihoods for artisans and young people.

The strategy is expected to strengthen the country’s creative economy by transforming indigenous skills into commercially viable businesses while ensuring traditional knowledge is passed on to future generations.

The initiative took centre stage during the IMARA Breakfast 2026 held in Nairobi on Tuesday, bringing together government representatives, investors, development partners and cultural institutions to explore investment opportunities in Kenya’s living heritage.

Convened by Egware Museum, the Kenya Investment Authority (InvestKenya) and the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO, the meeting focused on the theme, Living Heritage, Youth and Sustainable Livelihoods.

At the centre of the discussions was the soapstone carving industry in Tabaka, Kisii County, where generations of artisans have built livelihoods from transforming locally sourced stone into sculptures and decorative products. Figures reported by Egware Museum indicate that its soapstone enterprise has produced more than 31,200 sculptures since 2023, generated Sh19.5 million in artisan income, engaged 70 sculptors and supported more than 1,890 families.

The figures point to the commercial potential of cultural enterprises and their capacity to generate income beyond conventional sectors of the economy. State Department for Culture, the Arts and Heritage said culture should be viewed not merely as a preservation agenda but as an economic resource capable of supporting inclusive development.

The department noted that investing in traditional craftsmanship could create dignified employment, particularly for women and young people, while strengthening community livelihoods.

The State Department is pursuing vocational training, incubation programmes and improved market access to help artisans transform traditional skills into sustainable businesses. It is also promoting mentorship and youth apprenticeship programmes to address the risk of losing indigenous knowledge as experienced master craftsmen retire or pass away. A key challenge facing the sector is making traditional craftsmanship attractive to younger generations while improving the earnings of artisans.

Stakeholders are therefore looking at opportunities across the entire value chain, including product development, branding, packaging, marketing and distribution.

InvestKenya’s participation is expected to strengthen efforts to attract private-sector investment, improve access to finance and connect local producers with domestic and international buyers.

The meeting also explored opportunities in cultural tourism, exhibitions, heritage education and partnerships with international museums, galleries and design institutions.

The government further highlighted the importance of protecting traditional knowledge and cultural expressions to prevent the exploitation of community-owned heritage without consent or fair compensation.

Under the Protection of Traditional Knowledge and Cultural Expressions Act, Kenya has a legal framework for safeguarding indigenous cultural expressions, including traditional crafts.

Beyond economic benefits, stakeholders said cultural enterprises could strengthen social integration by bringing together communities, visitors and investors through shared heritage.

For Kenya, the opportunity lies in positioning traditional craftsmanship as a competitive segment of the global creative economy rather than limiting it to cultural preservation.

The discussions underscored the need for stronger partnerships between government, financial institutions and private investors to ensure that artisans benefit from the growing commercial value of their work.

With improved financing, skills development and market linkages, Kenya’s cultural heritage could become a stronger source of employment, enterprise growth and export opportunities.