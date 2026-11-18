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“The tax regime is very damaging to the Sacco industry,” he said. Mr Ogoye also raised the problem of vetting certificates for public sector workers, which he said came after many people had already joined Saccos. Some members were removed from the payroll while still holding loans, leaving their guarantors exposed. [File,Standard]

Airport Sacco, a savings and credit cooperative society, has urged the government to improve the environment in which Saccos operate, starting with a review of the tax regime, as it opened a new office at the Coast.

National chairman Henry Ogoye said the tax burden is one of the biggest challenges facing the sector. The government’s role, he said, is to improve the regulatory environment, noting that Saccos answer to the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA). He described the industry as a trillion-shilling sector when taken as a whole.

“The tax regime is very damaging to the Sacco industry,” he said. Mr Ogoye also raised the problem of vetting certificates for public sector workers, which he said came after many people had already joined Saccos. Some members were removed from the payroll while still holding loans, leaving their guarantors exposed.

“I told the Public Service Commission that Saccos should have first rights to any funds accruing to these people, but that one has not crystallised,” he said.

The Sacco began operations in Nairobi in 1994. Mr Ogoye said it was time to reach the grassroots in the interest of financial inclusion and growth. It has more than 300 members at the Coast, and membership is now open to ground handlers, airline staff, other airport operators and the media.

He said Airport Sacco keeps good liquidity, and members receive their money within a day once documents are in order. Insider lending to directors and staff is capped at five per cent.

“We have a very big clientele within the airport community covering Moi, Ukunda, Lamu and Malindi, so it was wise for us to take services closer to the people,” he said.

Chief Executive Harrison Song’e said the office, which began serving members around September 2, has already received many visitors. Members can now reach management directly and have their needs addressed in real time.

With the festive season and school fees approaching, the Sacco has introduced a product called 3 Months Advance, which members apply for on their phones and receive in their FOSA accounts.

“We believe that is a game changer, looking at the amount we have disbursed since the loan was rolled out,” Mr Song’e said.

He added that the BOSA super loan, repayable over up to seven years, has helped several members invest in real estate. He urged Kenyans to save despite the tough economy, since savings give members access to short, medium and long-term credit.

“We must get tougher as citizens, and the way to do that is to have good savings that you can use to approach your financial institution for credit,” he said.