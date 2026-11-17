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Workers use a tea-plucking machine on a farm. [File, Standard]

KTDA-managed tea factories generated Sh1,469,506,028.4 after the auction of 3,164,311 kgs of made tea through the Mombasa Tea Auction in the weekly market.

Last week, the factories netted Sh1,086,258,987.99, weighing 2,835,223 kgs.

In the auction coordinated by the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA), factories that achieved the best prices are Mununga Sh 436.02 ($3.38) per kgs, Ngere Sh 426.99 ($ 3.31) per kg, Imenti Sh 426.99 ($3.31) per kg, and Rukuriri Sh 424.41($3.29) per kg,

The smallholder factories that auctioned the highest volume of tea in the market were Kimunye 106,548 kgs, Rukuriri 92,140kgs, Mungania 91,732 kgs, Ragati 81,440 kgs, Ngere 82, 160 kgs, Ndima 75,548 kgs,

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru said the tea growers have continued plucking quality tea, thus attracting the local and international buyers.

“Kenya’s tea has long attracted the markets; thus, the need for the farmers to ensure quality was not compromised,” said Mr Njeru as he celebrated growers in Embu County for leading in the production of quality tea.

EATTA Managing Director George Omuga said 50 buyers participated in the auction, where Global Tea bought 1,148, 939 kgs, LAB International 1, 019, 492 kgs, Mitchell Cotts 777,073 kgs, among others.

“In the market, Kenya sold the highest volume of 6,152,095 kgs, Uganda 1,034, 452, kgs, Rwanda 191,336 kgs and Burundi 2,380 kgs,” said Mr Omuga.