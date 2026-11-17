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World Bank says Sh207 million is incurred monthly through the demobilisation and remobilisation of construction equipment. [File, Standard]

The World Bank has expressed concern over delays in compensating landowners affected by the construction of the 740 km Isiolo-Mandera Highway, warning that the failure to the claims could add billions of shillings to the project’s overall cost.

World Bank’s Kenya Division Director, Qimiao Fan, in a letter to three Cabinet Secretaries said delayed compensation of land had prevented contractors from accessing some sections of the highway in Wajir and Mandera, thereby slowing down construction works.

The letter was addressed to Treasury CS John Mbadi and his counterparts at Roads and Transport ministries Davis Chirchir and Lands Alice Wahome. Fan noted that although the World Bank had made funds available for compensation since 2024, the exercise only commenced in November 2025, with payments so far concentrated on two stretches Isiolo-Modogashe section.

A few residents living along those stretches are also yet to be fully paid.

The bank estimates that restricted access across the six active road contracts is costing the project approximately Sh1.2 billion every month in additional expenses, including provision of security from the private sector and the police and army, supervision, equipment lying idle, personnel and site maintenance.

A further Sh207 million is reportedly incurred monthly through the demobilisation and remobilisation of construction equipment.

The bank also expressed concern over the slow pace of compensation, revealing that only 1,281 out of 1,669 approved claimants along the two stretches of Isiolo-Modogashe section had received payments.

On the Isiolo-Kulamawe stretch (77km), Sh456 million had been paid in compensation, while delays on the Kulamawe-Modogashe section could expose the project to additional monthly costs of Sh536 million.

The Wajir-Tarbaj-Kotulo section is also facing compensation setbacks, with the exercise expected to be completed by end of this month. The delays could attract additional monthly costs estimated at Sh 421 million.

Meanwhile, the Kotulo-Elwak stretch is projected to add an extra Sh243 million in monthly expenses to the overall cost of the project due to restricted access.

The Bank warned that ‘prolonged delays could further expose the project to contractual risks, cost escalations and additional implementation setbacks’.