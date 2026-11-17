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ICPAK Chief Executive Officer Grace Kamau and Chairperson Elizabeth Kalunda address accountants during the 43rd Annual Seminar in Mombasa. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAK) has called on the national and county governments to employ qualified accountants to ensure timely and proper auditing and sound financial planning in the public sector.

The ICPAK Chair Elizabeth Kalunda said that roles requiring accountancy expertise across national and county governments should be filled by qualified and regulated professionals.

Speaking during 43rd Annual Seminar in Mombasa that also coincided with International Accountants Day, Prof Kalunda said that the Institute is advancing its County Accountability Index, which will assess public accountability in county governments, identify gaps and promote evidence-based improvements.

The Chair invited county leadership and national oversight bodies to partner with accountants to strengthen governance and service delivery.

“We call on Government institutions and county governments to ensure that every role requiring accountancy expertise is filled by a suitably qualified and professionally regulated accountant, in accordance with the law. We also urge employers to provide adequate budgets and structured opportunities for ongoing professional learning,” said Prof Kalunda.

She said that ICPAK’s Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) will allow anyone to verify the authenticity of professional documents and strengthen confidence in members’ work.

The Chair said trust is built not only in financial statements, but in how institutions explain their decisions, respond to concerns and engage with citizens.

She said credible institutions disclose proactively, listen genuinely and explain clearly.

Prof Kalunda cautioned accountants to ensure information is verifiable, technology is used responsibly, and professional judgement remains at the heart of every decision.

“We must speak up when financial information is misleading, when controls are weak or when resources are misused. We must also hold our own members to the same standard. We cannot credibly demand accountability from others while tolerating misconduct within our own ranks,” she said.

She said that Kenya’s move to accrual-based public sector accounting is an opportunity to bring public assets and liabilities into full view and to strengthen financial planning.

The Chair said that the qualified accountants will be able to sustain investment in the accrual accounting transition and in the professional development while ensuring that audit recommendations are tracked and acted upon across the public sector.

“The move will succeed only through sustained cooperation between the National Treasury, the Public Sector Accounting Standards Board, the Office of the Auditor-General, the Office of the Controller of Budget, the counties, and the accountancy profession,” said Kalunda.

Prof Kalunda noted that Kenyan households and businesses continue to grapple with the rising cost of living, while higher fuel prices are pushing up transport and operating costs.

She noted that according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, annual inflation stood at 6.8 per cent in September 2026, continuing to squeeze household purchasing power.

“In times like these, every shilling matters, and so does every number. Prudent financial management, responsible leadership and credible information are no longer optional; they are essential,” said Kalunda.

ICPAK CEO Grace Kamau noted that the EACC’s 2024 National Ethics and Corruption Survey found that 97.2 per cent of bribery incidents experienced were never reported.

She revealed that the Commission traced this silence to fear of reprisal and lack of confidence in reporting mechanisms.

Kamau said that if a document carries the UNDIN signature of an ICPAK practitioner, it can be verified.

“Our UNDIN makes a simple promise to the public, if a document carries the signature of an ICPAK practitioner, it can be verified,” said Kamau.