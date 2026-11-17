National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi says Africa must take greater financial responsibility for its own institutions. [File, Standard]

Kenya has called on African Union (AU) member states to fully implement a 0.2 per cent levy on eligible imports, backing a financing mechanism projected to raise approximately $1.2 billion (about Sh155 billion) annually for the continental body.

The country is warning that chronic underfunding has left the AU and regional blocs unable to fulfil their core mandates.