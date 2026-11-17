President William Ruto during the opening of the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition in Parliament, Nairobi, on November 16, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

The 2027 electoral season is simmering quite nicely. On one side, a broad-based government speaking the equalising language of “Usawa Ni Sawa”; on the other a united opposition essentially organising itself around ethnic blocs in its search for the highest office. Both sides are quick to preach the usual song of national unity to Kenyans who are themselves already united in the search for a better Kenya. This is where the “development” mantra shines though we haven’t quite agreed on what this means. Is it a state lodge, sports stadium or new road in every county as a completed activity, equal standards of service delivery in, say, health, as an output, or is it outcomes in terms of human welfare and wellbeing?