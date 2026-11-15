Complaints against Kenya Power expose a growing national customer service crisis

A complaint letter from area residents in Karati, Naivasha, written by the residents, has cast a spotlight on Kenya Power's customer responsiveness. This is as locals protested persistent blackouts this week and the utility's local office faced accusations of deflecting blame rather than addressing service failures.

Premium Article Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week. Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us. 🔥 Flash Sale ! Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in… 0 Days 00 Hours 00 Mins 00 Secs Continue Reading → What you get Unlimited access to all premium content

Ad-free browsing experience

Mobile-optimised reading

Weekly newsletters & digests Pay via M - PESA VISA Airtel Money Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902 Already a subscriber? Log in to continue