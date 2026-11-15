Complaints against Kenya Power expose a growing national customer service crisis

A complaint letter from area residents in Karati, Naivasha, written by the residents, has cast a spotlight on Kenya Power's customer responsiveness. This is as locals protested persistent blackouts this week and the utility's local office faced accusations of deflecting blame rather than addressing service failures.
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