Consumer vote puts paint manufacturer among East Africa's recognised brands

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Kansai Plascon Kenya Managing Director Enami Kota during the event in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Paint manufacturer Kansai Plascon has been named an East Africa Superbrand for the 2026-2028 period following a consumer voting exercise conducted under the Superbrands East Africa programme.

The recognition was announced in Nairobi, with Superbrands East Africa Project Director Jawad Jaffer saying more than 19 brands had been shortlisted in the selection process.

Jaffer said the exercise relied on consumer perceptions rather than a panel of judges or commercial participation.

"What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is that it is not an award handed out by a panel of judges or based on commercial participation. It is recognition earned through the voices and perceptions of consumers themselves," said Jaffer.

Kansai Plascon Kenya Managing Director Enami Kota said the recognition reflected the company's longstanding presence in the East African market, where it has operated since 1965.

"Being voted a Superbrand is an important milestone for Kansai Plascon, particularly because this recognition comes from the consumers who have trusted us for generations," said Kota.

The company manufactures decorative paints and protective coatings used in residential, commercial and institutional developments.

It also operates a Painter Training Programme through which it said more than 6,000 painters had been trained and certified across Kenya in 2026.

The programme targets professionals involved in paint application, with training focused on technical skills and workmanship.

Plascon Kenya Marketing Manager Kunal Biswas said the initiative was intended to equip painters with skills to improve their work and develop their careers.

"Through initiatives such as our Painter Training Programme, we are investing in the professionals who use our products every day, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to grow their craft," said Biswas.

The Superbrands recognition covers the 2026-2028 period.