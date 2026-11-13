Vipingo Ridge leads Kenya's double triumph at World Golf Awards

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Ela Clark, Official Ambassador and Host of the World Golf Awards (WGA); Alex Horsey, Chief Executive Officer, Vipingo Ridge; and Shadi Alfons, WGA Co-host, during the World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony held at Madinaty Golf Club, Egypt. [Courtesy, WGA 2026]

Kenya celebrated a double triumph at the 2026 World Golf Awards after Vipingo Ridge was named Africa’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue, while the country retained its standing as the continent’s Best Golf Destination.

The awards were announced at the 13th annual World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony held last night at Madinaty Golf Club in Egypt, marking the first time the prestigious event has been hosted on African soil.

Vipingo Ridge emerged tops in a competitive category featuring four other leading golf real estate destinations across the continent, underlining its growing profile as a golf tourism and residential destination.

The recognition adds to Kenya’s success at the awards, where the country was named Africa’s Best Golf Destination 2026, beating fellow nominees Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

Speaking after the announcement, Vipingo Ridge Chief Executive Officer Alex Horsey described the award as a proud moment for the facility and the country, saying it reflected its commitment to delivering a world-class golfing and lifestyle experience.

"It reflects years of investment in creating a world-class golf and lifestyle destination that attracts golfers, homeowners and visitors from across the globe. This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and to supporting Kenya's emergence as a leading golf tourism destination," he said.

The awards ceremony brought together leading figures in golf tourism and hospitality, with the event's programme also featuring the World Golf Awards Classic, played on Madinaty's 18-hole Championship Course.

Portugal was among the major winners, taking home the title of World's Best Golf Destination, while its Silver Coast was named World's Best Emerging Golf Destination. China's Mission Hills Haikou won World's Best Golf Hotel.

Scotland also enjoyed a strong showing. Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeen, was named World's Best 36 Old & New Course, while Trump Turnberry Resort collected two awards, with Trump’s Twelve winning World's Best Par 3 Golf Course and The Lighthouse taking World's Best Halfway House.

Elsewhere, ION 54 was voted Golf Business of the Year, Fairways and FunDays won World's Best Golf Tour Operator, while PING and FootJoy were recognised as World's Best Golf Club Brand and World's Best Golf Shoe Brand respectively.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Robert Trent Jones Jr., whose golf course designs span more than 300 courses in over 50 countries across six continents.

World Golf Awards Managing Director Chris Frost said bringing the ceremony to Africa was a landmark moment for the organisation, praising Egypt for hosting the event.

“Madinaty Golf Club gave us a championship course, superb hospitality and a warm welcome for the leaders of golf tourism from around the world. My congratulations go to every winner,” he said.

The winners were determined through a year-long voting process involving golf industry professionals, the media and members of the public. The nominee receiving the highest number of votes in each category was declared the winner.

Key Global & Regional Winners (2026)

World’s Best Golf Destination: Portugal

World’s Best Emerging Golf Destination: Silver Coast, Portugal

World’s Best Golf Hotel: Mission Hills Haikou (China)

World’s Best Golf Club Brand: PING

World’s Best Golf Shoe Brand: FootJoy

World’s Best Golf Tour Operator: Fairways and FunDays

Golf Business of the Year: ION 54

Golf Course Designer of the Year: Aashish Vaishnava (India) and Jon Hunt (UK / AV IDG)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Robert Trent Jones Jr.

Major Regional & Country Honors

Africa’s Best Golf Destination: Kenya

Africa’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue: Vipingo Ridge (Kilifi County, Kenya)

World’s Best 36 Old & New Course: Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeen (Scotland)

World’s Best Par 3 Golf Course: Trump's Twelve at Trump Turnberry Resort (Scotland)

World’s Best Halfway House: The Lighthouse at Trump Turnberry Resort (Scotland)

World’s Best Golf Clubhouse: The Carriage House at Adare Manor (Ireland)

Australia’s Best Golf Course: Kingston Heath Golf Club

New Zealand’s Best Golf Course: Queenstown Golf Club