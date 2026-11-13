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One shot, no mistakes: How digital tech has killed the art of old-school filmmaking

By Eunice Omollo | Nov. 13, 2026
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Henry Bwoka with a camcorder that he transitioned to after spending over three decades operating the film version. [Courtesy, Benedict Wasiche]

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