Kenya targets 100pc green energy by 2030

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Huawei Director for Sub Saharan Region Victor Koyier, KEREA Chairman Murefu Barasa and Kenya Power Energy Stretegist Samson Ondiek during the conference. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Kenya plans to invest more in renewable energy, energy storage and power transmission to achieve its goal of generating all its electricity from clean sources by 2030.

The country currently generates about 91 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources, with thermal generation accounting for the remaining share. However, rising demand, fluctuating renewable energy generation and reliance on electricity imports from neighboring countries remain key challenges.

Speaking during the opening of the three-day Powerelec Kenya 2026 exhibition in Nairobi, Kenya Power Manager Samson Ondiek said partnerships with renewable energy players would be critical in closing the supply gap and strengthening the national grid.

Ondiek said Kenya was importing about 12 per cent of its energy requirements, making it necessary to increase domestic generation and improve transmission infrastructure.

“For us to achieve the target of 100 per cent renewable energy, we need to address the remaining eight per cent from thermal generation, as well as the energy we are importing from neighbouring countries,” he said.

He identified fluctuations in solar and wind generation as a major challenge, warning that unpredictable supply could affect grid stability, particularly during peak demand.

“One of the primary challenges we have seen as we integrate renewable energy is the intermittency of resources. Wind and solar keep fluctuating, especially during peak hours,” Ondiek said.

He said Kenya Power was exploring grid-scale energy storage solutions to stabilise supply and minimize outages.