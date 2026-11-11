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When zero debt becomes a dangerous number in business

By Victor Chesang | Nov. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Policymakers face a quiet paradox. The state urges businesses to invest while its own domestic borrowing competes for the same bank balance sheet. [Courtesy]

"For which of you, desiring to build a tower, does not first sit down and count the cost, whether he has enough to complete it?" (Luke 14:28, ESV)

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