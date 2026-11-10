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Vihiga County steps up digital push to improve service delivery

By Brian Kisanji | Nov. 10, 2026
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Governor Wilber Ottichilo said establishing a robust digital governance system had been one of his key priorities since declaring his interest in the gubernatorial seat in 2017. [File,Standard]

Vihiga County has stepped up efforts to digitise public services, unveiling a raft of technology-driven platforms aimed at improving efficiency, strengthening accountability and enhancing residents’ access to government services.

Speaking during the inaugural ICT Day and Digital Innovation Expo at the county headquarters, Governor Wilber Ottichilo said establishing a robust digital governance system had been one of his key priorities since declaring his interest in the gubernatorial seat in 2017.

He said the county was investing in technology to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, minimise opportunities for corruption and ensure residents access public services more efficiently. “Establishing a robust digital governance system will change how we deliver services and monitor and evaluate the same,” said Dr Ottichilo.

The governor cited the introduction of the Human Resource Information Management (HRIM) System, which he said had helped eliminate ghost workers, as one of the significant gains made through the county’s digital transformation programme.

He also pointed to the digitisation of supply chain management processes as a measure that had reduced opportunities for corruption, while the Health Management Information System (HMIS) had improved healthcare service delivery.

The expo, held under the theme Leveraging Digital Tools for Responsive Governance, Transparency and Enhanced Civic Engagement, provided a platform for the county to showcase its investments in technology and demonstrate how digital solutions could transform public administration.

A major highlight was the unveiling of several digital platforms by the Department of Public Service, Administration and ICT.

They include a revamped county government website, a County Call Centre Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, an Integrated Performance Management System, the Vihiga Atlas, a Meetings Registration System and a Supplier Registration System.

 The platforms are expected to improve access to government information, strengthen institutional coordination, enhance monitoring of public programmes and provide residents and other stakeholders with more efficient channels of engagement.

 The launch comes amid growing calls for county governments to embrace digital systems to improve transparency, accountability and the delivery of devolved services.

 Ottichilo said the new platforms would deepen public participation and strengthen the county government's ability to respond to residents' needs through technology.

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Related Topics

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo Science and Technology Innovation Human Resource Information Management
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