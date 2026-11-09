Sh13bn initiative targets global healthcare gaps through AI

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Artificial intelligence is increasingly being adopted in healthcare to support medical research, improve service delivery and expand access to treatment.

An initiative to expand healthcare access in underserved communities will provide $100 million (Sh13 billion) in AI and cloud computing resources over five years to support services and research.

The AWS Health Impact Initiative, launched by Amazon Web Services (AWS), will support healthcare nonprofits, government agencies, research institutions and technology companies developing solutions to gaps in healthcare access and medical research.

The programme will provide cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence tools and agentic services to organisations developing projects ranging from early-stage prototypes to systems ready for large-scale deployment.

It comes as healthcare systems face mounting pressure from staff shortages, rising demand for medical services and unequal access to treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that the global shortage of health workers could reach 11 million by 2030. Africa alone faces a projected shortfall of about 5.85 million health workers by the end of the decade.

Artificial intelligence could help healthcare providers automate administrative tasks, support diagnostic processes and analyse medical data. However, its effectiveness will depend on access to reliable infrastructure, quality data and trained personnel.

“Agents and AI are revolutionising health services, but these transformative technologies too often don't reach the communities that need them most unless organisations know how to access and deploy them,” said Dr Rowland Illing, AWS chief medical officer and director of healthcare and life sciences.

“The AWS Health Impact Initiative helps organisations that support those communities to build with AI and extends our commitment to democratise AI and cloud-powered health innovations that benefit everyone, everywhere.”

The initiative will focus on three areas: expanding access to healthcare services, advancing research and innovation in women's and children's health, and improving access to nutritious food.

Under the healthcare access category, AWS will support projects involving community healthcare, outpatient services, hospitals, diagnostic testing and medical research, with particular attention to rural communities and low- and middle-income countries.

The company reported that 92 per cent of previous healthcare initiative awardees focused on improving access to or the quality of health services, while 53 per cent incorporated artificial intelligence or machine learning into their projects.

The women's and children's health category seeks to address gaps in medical research and treatment. AWS cites estimates that only five per cent of healthcare research funding goes towards women's health, while up to half of medicines administered to children lack paediatric clinical validation.

The third category will support technology aimed at improving food distribution, forecasting food insecurity and expanding access to nutritious food.

AWS noted that malnutrition among pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and adolescent girls had increased by 25 per cent since 2020 in the 12 countries hardest hit by the global food and nutrition crisis.

The initiative builds on AWS's support for more than 600 healthcare organisations across more than 80 countries since 2021.

In Kenya, several healthcare and technology organisations are using digital platforms and cloud-based systems to address gaps in medical services, patient management and research.

AAR Healthcare is deploying a health management information system across rural hospitals to help healthcare workers manage patient care in economically constrained communities.

Cogni-X Kenya is developing MOYO, an artificial intelligence-powered wellbeing platform offering round-the-clock emotional support, clinical assessments, self-help resources and crisis triage. The platform also refers users to local helplines for professional assistance.

Jacaranda Health uses two-way text messaging to help mothers seek and receive healthcare services across sub-Saharan Africa, while surgical technology company Proximie is supporting workforce development in East Africa through a digital Community of Practice.

Savannah Informatics operates an electronic medical records platform serving about 350 active users and indirectly affecting more than 271,000 people through patient care, data management and health monitoring systems.

TibERbu Healthnet is extending hospital and pharmacy systems built using Amazon Bedrock across more than 200 facilities that the company says serve 30.4 million Kenyans.

The growing use of artificial intelligence in healthcare comes with concerns about patient data privacy, clinical reliability, regulatory oversight and the cost of maintaining digital systems after initial funding runs out.

The WHO reported that 2 billion people experience financial hardship from out-of-pocket healthcare spending, while 4.5 billion people lack full coverage of essential health services.

Although digital technology could help healthcare providers use resources more efficiently, it cannot independently resolve shortages of medical personnel, medicines and public healthcare funding.

Eligible organisations can apply through their AWS account teams or a public application portal.

Successful applicants will receive cloud credits based on their estimated project requirements, with awards of up to $10,000 (Sh1.3 million) available for organisations seeking initial support.

The credits will generally remain valid for 12 months, although extensions can extend the period to a maximum of 24 months.

Applicants must explain the healthcare problem they intend to address, outline their proposed solution and estimate the number of people expected to benefit. AWS said applications would be reviewed weekly.

The initiative also builds on existing partnerships with organisations using cloud computing and artificial intelligence in health research, food assistance and data preservation.

US Hunger uses AWS services, including AI tools, to analyse datasets as it coordinates food assistance, healthcare referrals and benefits navigation for families facing hardship.

Eve's Ark uses AWS infrastructure to preserve women's health research data and give researchers secure access to datasets that could otherwise disappear when laboratories close or research grants expire.

The organisation says it is preserving more than one petabyte of women's health data and developing a secure research environment for scientists.