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Equity Group invests Sh99.5b in social impact and sustainability

By James Wanzala | Nov. 6, 2026
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Equity Group CEO James Mwangi (centre) and Equity Bank Kenya MD Moses Nyabanda (right) during the launch of the 2025 Sustainability Report in Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Equity Group Holdings Plc invested a total of Sh99.5 billion in social impact and sustainability initiatives across its regional markets in 2025.

This is according to its 2025 Sustainability Report, released in Nairobi on Thursday.

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Related Topics

Equity Group Sustainable Development 2025 Sustainability Report Financial Inclusion
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