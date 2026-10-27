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How President Ruto has piled up debt in race to complete legacy projects

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 27, 2026
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President William Ruto launches construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road on November 28, 2025. [PCS]

With barely a year left in office, President William Ruto is racing to complete a slate of flagship infrastructure projects, from a Sh651 billion railway extension to a Sh45.85 billion stadium.

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