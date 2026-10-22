Dangote buys 25pc of Kenya Pipeline for Sh42.5b, cementing grip on regional fuel trade

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has acquired a 25 per cent stake in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) for about Sh42.5 billion, extending his reach into the region’s fuel distribution network in a deal that places him at the centre of Kenya's long-delayed oil production ambitions.
Dangote, founder and chief executive of Dangote Industries Ltd, disclosed the deal at an event in London on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.
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