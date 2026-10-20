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Macadamia dealers seek fresh deadline on raw nut shipment

By Boniface Gikandi | Oct. 20, 2026
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Macadamia dealers want an export deadline extension after delays left thousands of tonnes unshipped. [File, Standard]

Macadamia dealers want the period to export tonnes of macadamia nuts from farmers and processing companies extended following the expiry of the three-month deadline that lapsed on October 10.

Farmers, dealer associations and other stakeholders said the initial period only allowed shipping of just a fraction of the in-shell nuts to the markets.

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Kenya Macadamia Exports Macadamia Farmers Agriculture Food Authority Macadamia Dealers
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