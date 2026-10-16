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Of chaos, two wheels and two sides: How boda-bodas keep the country moving

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 16, 2026
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Mototaxi drivers, popularly known in East Africa as boda boda riders, ride their electric motorbikes during a gathering and parade of electric vehicle (EV) users promoting electric mobility amid a national fuel price crisis in Nairobi on May 21, 2026. [AFP]

Few industries capture Kenya’s contradictions as vividly as the boda-boda sector. For millions, the motorcycle is a lifeline, ferrying passengers, delivering goods, creating jobs and connecting communities beyond the reach of conventional public transport.

For others, it has become a source of fear, associated with deadly crashes, reckless riding, mob violence and criminal attacks that have left families grieving and motorists demanding action.

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Boda Boda Boda Boda Operators Boda Boda Business Chaotic Boda Boda Sector
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