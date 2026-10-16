How dry subsidy kitty, heightened global tensions spell tough times for Kenyans

Kenyans face rising fuel prices and living costs as subsidies run dry and global tensions escalate. [File, Standard]

The depletion of the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund that forced the government to withdraw fuel subsidies for the October-November pricing cycle has exposed motorists and businesses to a fresh round of price hikes that are expected to push essentials further out of reach for many Kenyans.

And while the government extended a reduced eight per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) rate on petroleum products for an additional 90 days to January, which was first introduced in April, the tax concession appears to have been inadequate against the surge in pump prices.