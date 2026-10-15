Japan's Unicharm, Toyota Tsusho pump Sh2b into Kenya's hygiene industry

Japan’s Unicharm, Toyota Tsusho and CFAO Kenya launch a Sh2b hygiene products venture targeting East Africa. [Courtesy]

Japan's Unicharm Corporation and Toyota Tsusho Corporation have partnered with CFAO Kenya Limited to launch a Sh2 billion joint venture in Kenya that will make and sell sanitary pads and disposable diapers, targeting East Africa's fast-growing consumer market.

The new company, SOFY Unicharm East Africa Limited, brings together Unicharm's expertise in personal hygiene products, Toyota Tsusho's regional reach and CFAO Kenya's distribution network. Operations began in September 2026.