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How Meta's AI Chief understood the Gen Z assignment in crocs

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Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang looks on during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19, 2026. [AFP]

The book of Timothy 4:12 says, "Don't let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity."

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