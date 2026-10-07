How Meta's AI Chief understood the Gen Z assignment in crocs

Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang looks on during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19, 2026. [AFP]

The book of Timothy 4:12 says, "Don't let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity."

What if the candidate you rejected at the door was the one who could have built your company's next decade?