Kenya Power turns the heat on homeowners for rooftop solar installations

Technicians maintain solar panels at a partially solar-powered factory in Nairobi’s Industrial Area . [AFP]

Utility company Kenya Power is pursuing the mandatory adoption of global standards for battery storage to stabilise the grid amid the proliferation of rooftop solar installations.

Kenya Power says if solar installations include sufficient battery storage, excess power can be sold to the grid through an official arrangement, and consumers can also utilise it to reduce pressure on the national grid to ramp up generation whenever there is a dip.