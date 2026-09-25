Kenyan business leaders eye Zambia investment summit

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Spain's Manuel Elvira plays his second shot into a bunker on the 18th at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in London, on September 20, 2026 . [AFP]

Kenyan business leaders, investors and corporate executives are being invited to take their boardroom conversations beyond East Africa as Zambia prepares to host a high-level golf and investment summit bringing together business players from across the region.

The Zambia Golf & Investment Summit 2026, scheduled for October 14 to 20, is positioning itself as a platform for East African companies seeking partnerships, investment opportunities and entry points into the Southern African market.

For Kenyan firms looking beyond the traditional East African markets, the seven-day programme offers an opportunity to meet Zambian businesses, investors, government agencies and potential joint-venture partners while combining business engagements with golf, tourism and safari experiences.

The summit is being organised by regional travel and hospitality companies Stejos Tours & Travel, Dahlia Safaris and Zambia’s Trekking Tours.

It is targeting C-suite executives, business owners, high-net-worth investors and golfers operating in sectors such as agribusiness, technology, real estate, energy, mining, healthcare and tourism.

Rather than being structured as a conventional business conference, organisers say the summit will focus on direct business-to-business engagements, investment discussions and market-entry opportunities.

For Kenyan companies already accustomed to operating across the East African Community, the summit offers a chance to explore commercial opportunities in a different regional market, particularly Zambia and the wider Southern African region.

The programme will include executive roundtables, investment forums, private fireside conversations and B2B matchmaking sessions designed to connect East African delegates with Zambian business leaders, institutional investors and government stakeholders.

The business engagements will focus on cross-border trade, investment opportunities, policy frameworks and strategies for companies considering expansion into Southern Africa.

Golf will form a central part of the networking programme, with organisers using the sport as an informal setting for executives to build relationships away from the traditional conference room.

The Kenyan delegation will begin its journey in Lusaka, where participants will be hosted at Ciela Resort.

The first day will combine leisure and networking at Chaminuka Estate, where delegates will have opportunities to experience wine and cheese tasting, coffee sampling, wildlife viewing, boating and other outdoor activities.

The evening will shift into business mode with a welcome dinner expected to bring together representatives from Zambia's investment promotion agency, chambers of commerce and the private sector.

The programme will feature sector presentations, government investment briefings, structured B2B matchmaking and one-on-one meetings between investors and potential partners.

Day Two will combine golf and cultural tourism, with delegates taking part in a round at Lusaka Golf Club before visiting sites including Chilenje House, Oliver Tambo Heritage House and Kabwata Cultural Village.

The main business event will take place on Day Three at Bonanza Golf Resort under the theme “Zambia Golf & Investment Summit: Driving Business Through Sport.”

The summit will examine opportunities in sectors including mining, agriculture, renewable energy, real estate and technology, giving participants an opportunity to assess potential areas for collaboration between East African and Southern African businesses.

Round-table discussions and fireside chats will provide a more targeted setting for executives to discuss potential deals and partnerships before the programme culminates in a gala dinner and awards ceremony.

The delegation will then travel to Livingstone, where it will be based at Radisson Blu Livingstone Resort.

Beyond the business engagements, the Livingstone leg will give delegates an opportunity to experience Victoria Falls, with guided visits offering views from both the Zambian and Zimbabwean sides.

A city tour, cultural experiences and a golf round at Livingstone Royal Golf Club will form part of the programme before delegates wind down with a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River.

The final leg will take participants across the Kazungula Bridge into Botswana for a Chobe National Park safari, including a river cruise known for its large elephant populations.

For Kenyan participants, organisers have packaged the trip around different corporate schedules and budgets.

The Lusaka Only Package, running from October 14 to 17, costs USD2,000 (about Sh260,000) per person sharing and USD2,400 (about Sh312,000) for single occupancy.

The package includes three nights at Ciela Resort, return international flights from Nairobi to Lusaka, participation in the Bonanza Golf Day and Business Networking Summit, the Lusaka Golf Day competition and a Chaminuka Estate wine-tasting experience.

The Full Lusaka + Livingstone Experience, running from October 14 to 20, costs USD3,400 (about Sh442,000) per person sharing and USD4,100 (about Sh533,000) for single occupancy.

It includes three nights at Ciela Resort in Lusaka and three nights at Radisson Blu Resort in Livingstone.

The inclusion of return flights from Nairobi makes the programme particularly geared towards Kenyan participants, who can travel as part of a structured business and leisure delegation rather than organising separate arrangements.

Organisers say participation will be limited to preserve the quality of the business engagements and ensure delegates have meaningful access to potential partners and investors.

For Kenyan executives, the summit presents a combination of business networking and market exploration — with the golf course, boardroom and safari trail becoming different settings for conversations about expansion, investment and regional partnerships.