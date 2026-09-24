Galana Energies pledges wider community support as it launches new campaign

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Galana Energies CEO Anthony Munyasya fueled a customer's car during the launch of the rebrand celebrations and nationwide roadshow. [Courtesy]

Kenyan oil marketing company Galana Energies plans to expand its community support programmes, CEO Anthony Munyasia said on Wednesday, as the company launched a campaign to spotlight its existing work.

The company said its Galana Foundation currently supports 134 students, and its retail network has improved access to cooking gas in remote towns.

It did not say how many more people it aims to reach or over what period.

The campaign, called "Keep Moving. Kenya Tuendelee," features students, dealers and mechanics associated with the company, which has grown from a local oil trader into a national retailer with more than 90 service stations over 26 years.

According to the company, the Galana Foundation supports 134 students.

One of them, Achieng, said she aims to become the first computer engineer from her village in Ugunja, western Kenya.

In Oloitoktok, a town near the Tanzanian border, dealer Carol said the company helped make cooking gas more accessible.

"We made LPG easily accessible in Oloitoktok. That simple change has made everyday life easier for local families," she said in a statement.

At stations in Ruaka, a suburb north of Nairobi, mechanic Edward said the company gave him training. "Galana ilinipa chance ya kujifunza hii kazi. Sasa niko na skill ya kunisaidia kujenga maisha yangu" (Galana allowed me to learn this job. Now I have the skills to help me build my life), he said.

Munyasia said the company intends to support more Kenyans through its programmes. He did not provide specific targets or a timeline.

"At Galana Energies, we believe that when individual journeys move forward, Kenya moves forward," he said. He added that the company aims to reach more people.

Munyasia joined the company as an intern nearly 25 years ago, according to the company.