Oil marketer Galana opts for direct customer engagement as it celebrates 25 years

Galana Energies Ltd officials distribute reflerctive jackets to bodaboda riders during customer week engagement. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

Kenyan-owned oil marketer Galana Energies Ltd, is celebrating a quarter-century of operations with a week of customer appreciation events, highlighting its local ownership in a competitive market.

The campaign, said it aims to reinforce the company’s connection with its customer base.

The festivities include direct engagement from senior leadership, with Chief Executive Officer Anthony Munyasya serving customers at a fuel station in Ruaka on Tuesday.

“As a Kenyan-owned OMC, we believe our story isn’t just ours, it’s built together with every Kenyan, every customer, every partner who has trusted us over the last 25 years,” Munyasya said in a statement. “This Customer Service Week, we celebrate a shared story of service, community, and possibility.”

The company said the week-long programme will include giveaways and fuel vouchers at its service stations across the country.

Galana Energies operates in a competitive Kenyan fuel market dominated by international players and larger local firms.

Galana Energies, which imports, exports and distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas, is among the local firms competing with multinationals such as TotalEnergies SE and Vivo Energy Plc in Kenya’s fuel market.

The company said earlier it intends to continue linking its brand to social impact as it looks to its next 25 years.

The company, which rebranded from Delta Petroleum and operates a national network of service stations, did not disclose financial details of the planned social investment expansion.

Kenyan fuel retailer Galana Energies said earlier it would expand the work of its social foundation as it marks 25 years in operation, pledging to deepen its investment in education and community development programmes.

The homegrown company said the commitment through its Galana Foundation would focus on scaling its scholarship programme, which has so far supported more than 80 students entering high school, and broadening its mentorship initiatives.