×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Oil marketer Galana opts for direct customer engagement as it celebrates 25 years

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 8, 2025

 

Galana Energies Ltd officials distribute reflerctive jackets to bodaboda riders during customer week engagement. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

Kenyan-owned oil marketer Galana Energies Ltd, is celebrating a quarter-century of operations with a week of customer appreciation events, highlighting its local ownership in a competitive market.

The campaign, said it aims to reinforce the company’s connection with its customer base.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The festivities include direct engagement from senior leadership, with Chief Executive Officer Anthony Munyasya serving customers at a fuel station in Ruaka on Tuesday.

“As a Kenyan-owned OMC, we believe our story isn’t just ours, it’s built together with every Kenyan, every customer, every partner who has trusted us over the last 25 years,” Munyasya said in a statement. “This Customer Service Week, we celebrate a shared story of service, community, and possibility.”

The company said the week-long programme will include giveaways and fuel vouchers at its service stations across the country.

Galana Energies operates in a competitive Kenyan fuel market dominated by international players and larger local firms.

Galana Energies, which imports, exports and distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas, is among the local firms competing with multinationals such as TotalEnergies SE and Vivo Energy Plc in Kenya’s fuel market.

The company said earlier it intends to continue linking its brand to social impact as it looks to its next 25 years.

The company, which rebranded from Delta Petroleum and operates a national network of service stations, did not disclose financial details of the planned social investment expansion.

Kenyan fuel retailer Galana Energies said earlier it would expand the work of its social foundation as it marks 25 years in operation, pledging to deepen its investment in education and community development programmes.

The homegrown company said the commitment through its Galana Foundation would focus on scaling its scholarship programme, which has so far supported more than 80 students entering high school, and broadening its mentorship initiatives.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Galana Energies Ltd Customer Service Week Oil Marketer
.

Latest Stories

300 villagers left homeless after eviction from President Ruto's Taita Taveta farm
300 villagers left homeless after eviction from President Ruto's Taita Taveta farm
Coast
By Renson Mnyamwezi
2 hrs ago
Scars of brutality: Survivors relive trauma of 2023 police crackdown
Courts
By Harold Odhiambo
2 hrs ago
State borrows Sh95.5b in five months as public debt hits Sh12 trillion
Politics
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

DCI grills JKIA cocaine suspects as London police seek answers
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
DCI grills JKIA cocaine suspects as London police seek answers
Kalonzo Musyoka: The underrated power broker who could decide 2027 presidency
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Kalonzo Musyoka: The underrated power broker who could decide 2027 presidency
State borrows Sh95.5b in five months as public debt hits Sh12 trillion
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
State borrows Sh95.5b in five months as public debt hits Sh12 trillion
Scars of brutality: Survivors relive trauma of 2023 police crackdown
By Harold Odhiambo 2 hrs ago
Scars of brutality: Survivors relive trauma of 2023 police crackdown
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved