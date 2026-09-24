Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender

A wilting maize plantation in Sergoit, Uasin Gishu County, in July 2026. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

As Kenya races to secure maize after its worst production shortfall in years, a Sh26 billion deal to import 540,000 metric tonnes from Zambia has thrust a little-known private company into the centre of the country’s food security crisis — raising questions over who selected the importer, how the deal was structured and how much the public will ultimately pay.