US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender

President William Ruto and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Monday as the Kenyan government pitched the country’s opportunities to American businesses, projecting Kenya as an investment, technology and finance hub.
And as expected, during the meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the high-level engagement had the two nations exploring cooperation in critical minerals and nuclear energy – proving the Mrima Hill niobium question, which has been in the public eye for some weeks now.
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