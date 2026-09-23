Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

The weapon Saccos are sitting on but held back by people meant to lead them

By James Mungai | Sep. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Most Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (Saccos) in Kenya are sitting on the exact weapon that could kill the banks, and they’re using it to lose slowly. Think about what a Sacco holds.

A huge base of loyal members who save month after month out of belonging, not the best rate. That is the cheapest money in the country. Banks spend fortunes trying to buy the trust a Sacco is simply given at birth.

Most Saccos waste that gift. That advantage is already leaking, and three forces are closing in at once. Banks went digital and never looked back. A member gets a loan on their phone in 90 seconds, while their Saccos still ask for a form, two guarantors and a committee sitting. Speed became the product.

Saccos are still selling patience. Mobile lenders took the small, fast credit Saccos used to own without a fight: the loan for school fees, for stock, for an emergency. Now it lives inside an app, and the young Kenyan who should have become a lifelong member never joins.

Governance failures cracked the last wall. Trust was the one thing banks couldn’t copy, and every scandal where savings existed only on paper spends it down.

But the deeper damage isn’t the scandal. It’s quieter, and it explains why Saccos see the data problem and still don’t fix it.

Most sacco boards are elected, not appointed for competence. A member becomes a director because they are popular in their branch or owed a favour, not because they understand what a credit-scoring model does.

 That isn’t a character flaw. It’s what the structure selects for, and it treats technology as a cost to trim rather than the investment that turns loyal deposits into a lending edge no bank can match. Term limits make it worse.

A board with two or three years left has no appetite for a system whose payoff lands after the next election. It is safer, politically, to keep the surplus high than to fund infrastructure a rival will get credit for finishing.

So, the Sacco stays a savings box with a loan window attached, while data that could make it a serious lender sits in a ledger nobody has the mandate to mine. This is where new blood stops being a slogan and becomes an operational necessity. A Sacco does not need younger directors for the optics of youth.

 It needs people who read a data architecture the way the current generation reads a loan book, who see that a member’s salary date and repayment history over five years is a credit model waiting to be built, not a filing requirement. That skill set rarely sits inside a board chosen for community standing. It has to be brought in deliberately, through independent directors with a technology background, and a culture that stops treating the same names on every ballot as continuity.

None of this requires abandoning what Saccos do well. The trust and the cheap deposits stay exactly as valuable as ever. What has to change is who decides what to do with them.

A governance structure built to protect savings safely for 50 years was never designed to extract intelligence from those savings in real time, and goodwill alone will not make it start.

The tragedy isn’t that Saccos might eventually lose to the banks. It’s that they were built to win and are held back by the very people meant to lead them. They hold the deposits, the trust and the data all at once.

Banks spend billions trying to manufacture what Saccos already have sitting idle.

The writer is a Certified Public Accountant and founder of Marathon Debt Recovery Ltd

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations Sacco Governance Sacco Digital Transformation Sacco Technology
.

Latest Stories

Kirinyaga Senator Murango denies involvement in branded underwear
Kirinyaga Senator Murango denies involvement in branded underwear
Central
By Fred Kagonye
19 mins ago
Endometriosis: When menstruation is a monthly cycle of intense torment
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
25 mins ago
Media faces violence, persecution and the existential threat posed by AI, and yet we are still here
Opinion
By Marcelo Rech
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Endometriosis: When menstruation is a monthly cycle of intense torment
By Stecy Atieno 25 mins ago
Endometriosis: When menstruation is a monthly cycle of intense torment
Of indecent acts, shoplifting, drunk and disorderly: The petty crimes landing Kenyans in the dock
By Lilian Chepkoech 46 mins ago
Of indecent acts, shoplifting, drunk and disorderly: The petty crimes landing Kenyans in the dock
From dung to watts: Young entrepreneur's clean energy
By Silas Nyamweya 1 hr ago
From dung to watts: Young entrepreneur's clean energy
Charles Owino: Police reforms go beyond uniforms
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Charles Owino: Police reforms go beyond uniforms
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved