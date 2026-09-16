Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Banks urged to finance investments in blue economy

By Mohamed Maarufu and Willis Oketch | Sep. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Financial institutions are still hesitant to invest in the country’s blue economy despite the huge potential in the special economic zone (SEZ) and trade route, which are estimated to be worth billions of shillings.

Industry analysts say that despite the government's recent efforts to encourage financing of the industry, banks fear the high market volatility and unclear regulation, making a risky venture.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs, Aden Millah, described the country’s blue economy as a "sleeping giant" with immense potential that banks can tap.

He said the industry was able to create millions of jobs for the youth, provide viable investment for the private sector and lead to the country’s economic growth.

The PS was speaking during the FY 2027/28 and Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) Stakeholders' Engagement Forum at the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa.

Kenya's strategic location along one of the world's busiest maritime corridors, its extensive 640-kilometre coastline and vast 230,000-square-kilometre Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“It's high time that Kenya's financial institutions must be part of Kenya's shipping and maritime journey. Our financial institutions must understand and support maritime investments," said Millah.

Although Kenya is touted as the gateway to Eastern and Central Africa, with the Port of Mombasa handling close to 40 million tonnes of cargo annually, the country still owns less than 0.01 per cent of the global merchant fleet and relies heavily on foreign shipping lines, marine insurance and logistics services, a gap that continues to export jobs and revenue that should be retained locally.

Millah said time has come for Kenyan banks, SACCOs, insurance firms, pension funds and development finance institutions to develop dedicated maritime financing products for ship acquisition, container freight stations, cold chain logistics, ship repair yards, marine fuel supply, inland water transport on Lake Victoria and Lake Turkana, aquaculture, seafarer training and port infrastructure.

"The maritime sector must become a stronger source of jobs, investment, trade, innovation, revenue and sustainable economic growth. Every dollar invested in shipping has a multiplier effect on transport, warehousing, manufacturing and coastal tourism,” noted Millah.

According to the PS, the State Department is prioritising interventions aimed at creating jobs for the youth, attracting private investment, strengthening Kenya's shipping capacity and positioning the country as a competitive maritime and logistics hub in line with Vision 2030, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opportunities.

He said the government is already investing in human capital through the Bandari Maritime Academy, which has been transformed into a centre of excellence for Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) courses, and through partnerships with global shipping lines to place Kenyan seafarers onboard international vessels.

Over 7,000 Kenyan seafarers are now registered, but less than 30 per cent are actively employed due to limited linkages with financiers and ship owners.

PS Millah emphasised the need for stronger partnerships between government, financial institutions, private investors, development partners, counties, academia and industry to unlock opportunities across the entire blue economy value chain, including shipping, logistics, maritime training, ship repair and building, marine insurance, maritime law, port infrastructure, inland water transport, fisheries and other blue economy activities.

He noted that Kenya spends over USD 1.5 billion annually on freight payments to foreign shipping lines, money that could be partially retained if local shipping companies are supported to acquire vessels and participate in regional trade.

"We cannot continue to be just consumers of maritime services. We must be owners, operators, insurers and financiers of maritime trade. That is how Singapore, Dubai and Rotterdam built their wealth," he said.

The PS challenged financial institutions to move beyond traditional sectors such as real estate and trade finance and to understand the long-term, low-risk nature of maritime assets, which have lifespans of 25 to 30 years and steady cash flows when backed by proper charter agreements.

He disclosed that the State Department is developing a Maritime Investment Policy and a de-risking framework that will include government guarantees, a maritime development fund and incentives for banks that lend to the sector, in collaboration with the National Treasury and Central Bank of Kenya.

The forum brought together government agencies, state corporations, county governments from the Coast region and Lake Victoria basin, development partners, private sector representatives, professional bodies such as the Kenya Maritime Authority and Kenya Ports Authority, academia, civil society and maritime industry stakeholders to shape priorities for FY 2027/28 and the Medium-Term Budget.

Participants called for allocation of more resources towards dredging and modernisation of small ports in Lamu, Malindi, Kilifi, Shimoni and Kisumu, development of a national shipping line through a public-private partnership model; expansion of the Bandari Maritime Academy campus; and establishment of a ship repair facility at Dongo Kundu.

They also urged the National Government to work with counties to map and secure maritime land for investment and to fast-track the enactment of the Merchant Shipping Act regulations to provide legal clarity for investors.

The PS assured stakeholders that their proposals will be incorporated into the 2027/28 Budget Policy Statement and the MTEF, with a focus on job creation, youth empowerment and climate-resilient maritime infrastructure.

He said the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs under Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho is committed to making the blue economy contribute at least 10 per cent to GDP by 2030, up from the current estimated 2.5 per cent, through deliberate investment in shipping and logistics.

"Kenya has no reason to be poor when we have the ocean, the lakes and a strategic location. We have talked for too long; now we need capital to go into the water. I am inviting our banks to sail with us,” noted Millah.

The engagement forum is part of a nationwide public participation process required under the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, before submission of the Budget Policy Statement to Parliament.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Blue Economy Maritime Investment Kenya Special Economic Zones
.

Latest Stories

Leaders demand action as Isiolo bandit attack claims five lives
Leaders demand action as Isiolo bandit attack claims five lives
National
By Josphat Thiong'o
16 mins ago
Hospitals, SHA clash over claims payment terms in new contracts
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
16 mins ago
Teachers to wait longer for new TSC boss as court orders fresh recruitment
Education
By Kamau Muthoni and Lewis Nyaundi
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fresh storm over Barasa academic profile as JKUAT disowns him
By Josphat Thiongó and Lewis Nyaundi 16 mins ago
Fresh storm over Barasa academic profile as JKUAT disowns him
Sifuna sued over presidential bid and Sh55 contribution
By Kamau Muthoni 16 mins ago
Sifuna sued over presidential bid and Sh55 contribution
Kuppet wants education Bills halted over funding
By Okumu Modachi 16 mins ago
Kuppet wants education Bills halted over funding
Sifuna and allies link Ruto camp to Linda Mwananchi woes
By Ndung'u Gachane 16 mins ago
Sifuna and allies link Ruto camp to Linda Mwananchi woes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved