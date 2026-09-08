NCBA marks 100-branch milestone with Ruiru outlet

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NCBA Kenya Managing Director James Gossip (centre) during the new branch's opening at the Nord Mall in Ruiru, Kiambu County. [Courtesy]

NCBA has hit the 100-branch mark, with the opening ot its newest branch at the Nord Mall in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

It brings NCBA’s presence in the county to eight branches, following the successful launch of the Tatu City Branch last year.

The lender said in a statement the milestone highlights the strategic importance of Kiambu County in its expansion strategy.

NCBA Kenya Managing Director James Gossip said reaching the 100-branch milestone reflected the bank’s commitment to bringing the bank's services close to its customers while responding to opportunities presented by Kenya’s growing economy.

“Ruiru is one of Kenya’s high-potential markets, and NCBA is committed to supporting its continued growth. As we expand our physical presence, we remain focused on understanding the needs of our customers and providing solutions that enable individuals and businesses to grow,” said Gossip.

Ruiru’s rapid urbanisation, real estate development, growing trade activity, transport sector and expanding SME ecosystem have created significant demand for accessible financial services.

The new branch, Gossip said, is strategically positioned to support the financial needs of entrepreneurs, SMEs, homeowners, transport operators, investors and retail customers in Ruiru and the surrounding areas.

“The presence of the NCBA branch at the heart of Ruiru provides greater convenience and accessibility to financial solutions for entrepreneurs, investors, businesses and families. We are committed to giving our customers the tools, resources and support they need to grow and achieve their financial goals,” Gossip added. [John Maina]