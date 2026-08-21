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Why Infrastructure Fund will only fund economically viable projects

By Josphat Thiongó | Aug. 21, 2026
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Treasury CS John Mbadi before the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning at Bunge Towers in Nairobi on August 20, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

State projects unable to demonstrate economic viability will be locked out of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), in line with a new Investment Policy Statement (IPS) introduced by Treasury.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi on Thursday revealed that the NIF, currently holding Sh340 billion, will operate based on a strict commercial principle which seeks to ensure that capital is preserved and investments generate revenue.

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National Infrastructure Fund Treasury CS John Mbadi Committee on Finance and Planning Investment Policy Statement
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