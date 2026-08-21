Why Infrastructure Fund will only fund economically viable projects

Treasury CS John Mbadi before the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning at Bunge Towers in Nairobi on August 20, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

State projects unable to demonstrate economic viability will be locked out of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), in line with a new Investment Policy Statement (IPS) introduced by Treasury.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi on Thursday revealed that the NIF, currently holding Sh340 billion, will operate based on a strict commercial principle which seeks to ensure that capital is preserved and investments generate revenue.