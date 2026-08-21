Why Infrastructure Fund will only fund economically viable projects

State projects unable to demonstrate economic viability will be locked out of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), in line with a new Investment Policy Statement (IPS) introduced by Treasury.
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi on Thursday revealed that the NIF, currently holding Sh340 billion, will operate based on a strict commercial principle which seeks to ensure that capital is preserved and investments generate revenue.
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