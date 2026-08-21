Lamu refinery plan gets boost with Dangote's Sh130b underwriting

President William Ruto's ambitious plan for a second Dangote refinery in Lamu has received a major boost after the successful completion of a $1 billion (Sh130 billion) underwriting programme for Dangote Petroleum Refinery, now structured as a single global initial public offering covering both the Nigerian plant and the proposed Kenyan facility.
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