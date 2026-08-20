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Why Nairobi has a housing mismatch

By Shiv Arora | Aug. 20, 2026
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High-rise buildings in Kilimani, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Two things are true about Nairobi's property market right now, and they should not be able to coexist.

The first is that apartment prices are falling. Hass Consult's Quarter One (Q1’2026 index shows the correction plainly: apartment values in Westlands down 2.8 per cent in a single quarter, Upper Hill down 2.5 per cent, and Upper Hill rents off 5.1 per cent over the year.

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Kenya National Bureau of Standard Hass Consult's Tatu City Q1’2026 index
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