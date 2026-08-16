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The untold story of small tea farmers: Some bad news in the 'bonus' month

By Wainaina Ndung'u | Aug. 16, 2026
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It's hailed as one of the few remaining profitable ventures for small-scale farmers.

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Smallholder Tea Farmers Tea Production Kenya's Tea Industry Tea Board of Kenya
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