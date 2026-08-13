KCB shareholders to get Sh9.64b interim dividend as net profit rises to Sh36.1b

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L-R: Paul Russo KCB Group CEO,Dr. Joseph Kinyua KCB Group Chairman & Lawrence Kimathi KCB Group Finance Director during H1 2026 financial results briefing.PHOTO:[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

KCB Group has declared an interim dividend payout after half‑year net profit rose to Sh36.1 billion on the back of an expanded loan book and surging contributions from its regional subsidiaries.

The net profit posted in the half‑year that ended on June 2026, is a rise from Sh31.5 billion posted in the same period last year. The strong performance prompted the board to declare an interim dividend of Sh3 per share, bringing the total payout for the half‑year to Sh9.64 billion.

This translates to a total distribution of Sh9.64 billion, a 50 per cent increase from the Sh6.4 billion paid out in the previous interim period, positioning KCB as a rare bright spot in a challenging economic environment marked by corporate losses and a cost‑of‑living squeeze.

The Sh9.64 billion windfall will be distributed among more than 193,000 shareholders. The Kenyan government remains the single largest beneficiary.

The National Treasury’s 19.76 per cent stake entitles it to approximately Sh1.90 billion, while the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is in line for another Sh0.98 billion.

The payout is also a boon for the Mombasa‑based Babla family. Collectively commanding more than 2.6 per cent of the lender, the billionaire dynasty is set for an estimated Sh250 million windfall. The family is known on the Nairobi Securities Exchange for its discreet but substantial accumulation of banking stocks.

Foreign institutional investors, who hold 11.1 per cent of the group, are also due a substantial payday, estimated at Sh1.07 billion. Filings show significant international holdings through nominee accounts, including Standard Chartered Kenya Nominees and other non‑resident accounts. Other shareholders, holding the remaining 56.34 per cent, will share approximately Sh5.43 billion.

KCB Group’s total revenue climbed to Sh108.1 billion, reflecting a strategic pivot toward diversified income streams, the lender said.

While net interest income was driven by a 14.2 per cent growth in customer loans to Sh1.3 trillion, non‑funded income (NFI) now delivers 31 per cent of total revenue, it added.

This shift highlights KCB’s move toward payments, commissions, and digital services, reducing its reliance on interest margins in a volatile rate environment.

"Our strong half‑year performance reflects the resilience of KCB Group's diversified business model, the strength of our regional footprint, and the confidence our customers continue to place in us. Despite a tough operating environment, we remain committed to supporting businesses and households, accelerating digital transformation and creating long‑term sustainable value for our shareholders and the communities which we serve," KCB Group Chief Executive Officer Paul Russo said in a statement.

The group’s regional diversification strategy proved a key growth engine, with subsidiaries outside Kenya contributing 27.7 per cent of profit before tax. Additionally, non‑banking units such as KCB Bancassurance and KCB Investment Bank delivered strong double‑digit profit growth.

Investor focus is now expected to shift to other Tier‑1 peers and KCB rivals, including Equity Group and Co‑operative Bank, as the market anticipates their respective earnings and shareholder returns.

KCB reported an improvement in asset quality, with gross non‑performing loans (NPLs) narrowing to Sh203.8 billion from Sh221.1 billion. The lender intensified its recovery push, bringing the NPL ratio down to 15.1 per cent from 18.7 per cent.

With total assets now reaching Sh2.3 trillion, KCB remains the region's financial powerhouse. Analysts say the record interim payout signals robust confidence in its capital buffers and its ability to capture customer transaction flows across the East African scale.